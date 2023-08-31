New VALORANT mobile beta test is coming soon, but not everyone can play it

VALORANT mobile’s next beta test will start in mid-September and is exclusive for China and Android users.

The information was brought first by ChowZ, a Wild Rift content creator that has been on top of VALORANT mobile leaks. The confirmation of the next beta test comes after several screenshots and pieces of footage of VALORANT mobile were leaked weeks ago, including gameplay, settings, and the tutorial. The game looks fairly similar to the PC version of VALORANT.

While it does look like VALORANT mobile is in the final stages of development and we’re getting closer to the release, Riot Games hasn’t announced yet when the game is going to release. As we’re getting closer to the end of 2023, it looks more likely that VALORANT mobile will be released sometime in 2024.

VALORANT mobile was confirmed back in June 2021 after the immense success of the PC version, but Riot has mostly been quiet about the development of the mobile port. It’s also currently unclear if Riot is planning to make a port for iOS or keep it restrained to just Android.

Based on everything that has been leaked, Riot intends to release VALORANT mobile in China first and then expand it to the rest of the world. Leakers say that just a small pool of players are getting access to each beta test. Chinese players who want to take part in VALORANT mobile’s beta test must access Tencent Pioneer’s pre-registration link, have an account on QQ or WeChat, and provide a cellphone number.

VALORANT is not only coming to mobile but to console as well.

