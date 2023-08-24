New VALORANT map, Sunset, leaked—and it looks incredible

If you’ve been waiting for a glimpse of the next location to hit VALORANT’s diverse collection of maps, then look no further because Riot Games’ popular first-person shooter might be headed to the sandy shores of Los Angeles.

Sunset is the leaked name of the game’s next bright and beautiful map, and based on the first visuals shown, the map could be a perfect combination of older aesthetics and new designs. The screenshot of the map posted by ValorLeaks shows a collection of buildings that are made with the classic Mission Revival architecture found in sunny L.A.

There are also different landmarks that can be seen, including what looks to be a theater with a large “sunset” sign on the outside, along with a destroyed building that is being held up by an unknown power. Closer to the map’s boundaries, we can even spot a basketball court, multiple levels and staircases, and plenty of angles that will need checking.

According to ValorLeaks, Sunset will feature two sites and no movement gimmicks, which has already excited multiple players at the potential for a new favorite map pick. This means there aren’t expected to be teleporters, doors, or massive ziplines like in previous map designs and outcomes will be decided through gameplay alone.

Related: Latest VALORANT teaser hints at possible Los Angeles map coming around Champions 2023 final

The VALORANT community had already begun to speculate about the location of the game’s next map since the release of the Golden Hour player card, which showcased a new location with palm trees and Mission Revival-style homes. Riot has consistently teased upcoming content with the battle pass player cards, and it looks like this trend will continue.

Eventually, these rumors were all but confirmed in a trailer where Cypher and Deadlock discussed the current movements of Kingdom Laboratories. While they talked, Cypher briefly brought up a map on his monitors, and after a quick comparison, internet sleuths discovered that it was a perfect match to an area just outside of L.A., near Long Beach.

We shouldn’t have to wait too long for confirmation of Sunset, though. This new map will be announced during the 2023 VALORANT Champions pre-show prior to the grand finals on Saturday, Aug. 26.

About the author