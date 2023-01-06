New VALORANT map Lotus release date and time

It’s the best time of the year for map explorers and angle finders in VALORANT, with Riot officially unveiling its latest map in Lotus. The setting for Lotus is India and it features a ton of gorgeous Indian architecture, carved out of ancient rock.

Gameplay feature-wise, the map is defined by a number of unique characteristics. It features three sites where attackers can plant the spike, similar to Haven. It has a small destructible portion of the wall, opening access between A main and A link (to B). There are also two rotating doors that open for a split second before closing again, and everyone on the map knows whenever a door is opened.

The new map will certainly be a challenge for players to master, at any rank. Virtually all three sites are somewhat small but have numerous paths that need to be watched. Additionally, each site has lots of cubbies and corners that opposing players can hide in.

If you’ve liked what you’ve seen so far and want to get in on the action yourself, you will not have to wait long.

When does Lotus release in VALORANT?

Players will be able to explore the new map Lotus on Jan. 10 with the release of VALORANT Episode Six, Act One.

As Riot has done with previous new map releases, when Lotus comes out, it will not be instantly available in the unrated or competitive queues. Instead, it will be placed in its own separate queue. For the first couple of weeks, players who want to queue Lotus will have to exclusively queue for it alone, but it’ll of course be available in custom games.