New VALORANT leaks show upcoming mecha-themed skin bundle

With only a few days left in the current VALORANT bundle, we got a sneak peek at what Riot might be cooking up for the next one.

Fresh leaks on Oct. 17 showed us the next bundle we will supposedly receive tomorrow on Oct. 18. The bundle will feature a Frenzy, Vandal, Odin, Spectre, and what looks like a melee sword. As for the little things, like sprays, name cards, or gun buddies, it is unclear if there will be any.

The entire bundle will be priced at 5,100 VP and as always, players will be able to buy individual items if they want to. Each individual gun skin will cost 1,275 VP and the melee will cost 2,550 VP.

The bundle is a Deluxe edition. // #VALORANT



Prices should be this way. https://t.co/bzSiVOfoI0 — VALORANT Leaks & News (@VALORANTLeaksEN) October 17, 2023

While the name of the collection is still unknown, some fans mentioned that these skins have a similar style to mechs you can see in anime or mangas like Gundam, with sharp edges in primarily white with orange and blue accents.

The skins seem to glow, but since it is a Deluxe bundle with skins priced at 1,275 VP there are no confirmed variants, VFX, kill banners, or finishers, which is certainly disappointing to some and might look like a “wasted potential.”

There could be some minor effects though similar to what we have in the NO LIMITS and Luna collections. NO LIMITS skins would change depending on where you stand and Luna weapons had a simple shimmering glow. If we do get effects like that, they will likely be free and not cost any Radianite.

