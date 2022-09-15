This should get the agent to reach new heights.

Neon shook the VALORANT meta completely with her introduction on Jan. 11 this year and players around the world are still discovering game-breaking tactics with the character.

In pro matches, gaining map control is a key part of taking advantage in the early rounds. Neon is a vital part of gathering this control as she’s the fastest character available and, when paired with her stun, map control seems easiest in her hands.

Redditors have found a new use for the character, potentially changing up the way VALORANT players start off rounds. There is a chance Riot could nerf this ability.

User ‘Wild’Arachnid-172’ shared, in the r/VALORANT subreddit, Neon’s ability to access higher vantage points with ease. Neon uses her Slide and High Gear, boosting off another player’s head to access spots other characters wouldn’t be able to access.

The video shows Neon accessing “Belt” on Icebox, which will certainly surprise any attackers trying to rush onto the A site.

Secrets also lie inside the comments, with other Redditors sharing their uses for the ability. Some comments detail the potential for Neon to access the tops of the pyramids on the A site of Breeze, and the vantage points on the B site as well.

Neon was picked in almost every single Fracture game in the VALORANT Champions 2022 tournament so far, with this ability being another reason to add her to the roster on other maps.

While this isn’t an official ability, this move could be implemented as unintentional game-changing moves like boosting has in recent history.

Different moves are figured out as time progresses, and with new VALORANT tactics being implemented often, this is sure to add to the list of game-changing abilities.