Neptune’s contract with Immortals’ VALORANT roster “has come to an end”

The young pro is looking for a new team.

It looks like Immortals will continue to rebuild its roster ahead of 2021’s VALORANT Champions Tour.

Jason "neptune" Tran announced today that his contract with Immortals "has come to an end." Though the 18-year-old primarily played sentinels for Immortals, he says he's "comfortable and flexible" playing any agent for a new team.

My contract has come to an end with @Immortals; I would like to thank them for all the achievements and experiences we had. I am now looking for a new team to grind with! I am comfortable and flexible playing any agent.



Retweets appreciated! — Jason Tran (@neptunensic) January 4, 2021

This isn't the first roster change Immortals has made since their elimination from the First Strike main event. Duelist Jason "jmoh" Mohandessi was benched last month but is still under contract with the team.

Prior to First Strike, Immortals lost young fraggers Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk and Quan "Dicey" Tran to 100 Thieves. The team then parted ways with Yannick "KOLER" Blanchette shortly after, picking up jmoh and Andrew "ShoT_UP" Orlowski to complete its roster.

Immortals now has two slots to fill, with the team in need of a duelist and sentinel player. But with regional qualification matches for the Champions Tour likely slated to begin soon, time is of the essence.