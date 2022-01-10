Neon will be enabled for EMEA VALORANT Champions Tour Challengers Stage One

Neon, VALORANT’s new duelist agent, is set to be released soon and fans are already wondering when she’ll be available in professional play.

They won’t have to wait long, though, because the 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour is starting in many regions and the EMEA region has already given its timeline for her appearance in professional matches.

The VCT Challengers Stage One open qualifier starts today for the EMEA region, while the main event after the open and closed qualifiers begins on Feb. 11. Neon won’t be available for the open and closed qualifiers but will be enabled starting Feb. 11 for the Challengers Stage One main event.

Neon will not be enabled for the VCT qualifiers but will be enabled for the start of Challengers Stage 1. — VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_emea) January 10, 2022

While the North American region doesn’t begin its open qualifiers until Jan. 27, fans can expect that Riot will take a similar route with Neon for that tournament as well. The NA open qualifier runs from Jan. 27 to 30, while the main event takes place on the same date as the EMEA main event, on Feb. 11.

This gives teams about a month to practice with Neon outside of the VCT qualifiers. This is the time frame that Riot usually gives teams when new agents and maps come out, depending on the timing of the release and where it falls in the VCT circuit.

The current VALORANT act is set to end on Jan. 11, which means fans will likely be able to get their hands on Neon on Jan. 12 since she’s set to be released with Episode Four, Act One.