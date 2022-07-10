Na’Vi enters women’s VALORANT with Celestials roster; still seeks fifth

The women’s VALORANT scene continues to grow and grow. One of the most prominent esports organizations in the world, Natus Vincere, is expanding its VALORANT division to include a women’s team that will compete under the banner Na’Vi Celestials.

NAVI signed the core of the FUT Esports Female roster, all hailing from Turkey: Aslıhan “proxima” Uslu, Süreyya “Gia” Bayel, Zeynep “Ritha” Sualp, Reyhan “Sephia” Şimşek.

The trio of proxima, Gia, and Ritha played together for almost the entirety of 2021 under the Oxygen banner. The trio was joined by Sephia on FUT Esports in April 2022, finishing fourth in EMEA VCT Game Changers Two and winning two straight Turkish women’s events. The FUT Esports women’s team lost only one map during both Turkish events. The FUT Esports women’s team disbanded after only a month, however.

With NAVI signing virtually the entire FUT roster, the NAVI Celestials team will retain the 40 EMEA VCT Game Changers circuit points they’ve earned this year. The team can qualify for the first Game Changers World Championship by either winning Game Changers Three, or finishing first in EMEA points.

NAVI is still seeking a fifth to fill out the Celestials, and “are awaiting the completion of a series of tryouts.”

NAVI competes across multiple esports, and is most well known for its world-famous CS:GO roster, which is a Major-winning group featuring one of the greatest players of all time in s1mple. In VALORANT, NAVI’s men’s roster qualified for the EMEA VCT Challengers Stage this year via the CIS qualifier but has finished in the bottom half of the table during both stages.