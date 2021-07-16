Na’Vi completes its VALORANT roster by signing 4 NoPressure players

Natus Vincere has finalized its VALORANT lineup with the addition of four players from non-sponsored team NoPressure, the Ukrainian organization announced today.

Vladyslav “Arch” Svistov, Denis “dinkzj” Tkachev, Artur “7ssk7” Kiurshyn, and Mikhail “Duno” Fokin competed with Kirill “Cloud” Nekhozhin, Na’Vi’s first VALORANT player, under the tag NoPressure at the CIS VCT Stage Three: Challengers One event where they beat forZe twice and finished runners-up to Gambit, earning a spot in the Challengers Playoffs. The decision to sign these four players was directly influenced by the results they achieved with Cloud.

7ssk7 used to play Fortnite for Virtus Pro, Arch came from CS:GO, Duno played Warface professionally just like Cloud, and dinkzj was the first player in the world to reach the VALORANT rank during the game’s beta test, according to Na’Vi. In addition to adding these players, the Ukrainian organization also signed Dmitry “SmartSeven” Smartselau as its head coach and brought on Nick “Dracon” Andreev to work as an analyst.

“[SmartSeven]’s strategies and tactical advice helped the team a lot during the last championship,” Na’Vi said in the announcement. “Dracon is an analyst, host, and commentator working at official tournaments from Riot Games. He is well aware of the professional scene and has a great understanding of the playability of certain rivals.

This lineup will make its debut under the Na’Vi banner at the EMEA VCT Stage Three: Challengers Playoffs, which will give four spots to VCT Masters Three Berlin and is slated to run from Aug. 12 to 22. The CIS team will face off against Acend, G2, Guild, FunPlus Phoenix, Supermassive Blaze, Oxygen Esports, and Gambit. There are only four more spots available at the tournament.

