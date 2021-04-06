NA VCT Stage 2 Challengers One: Bracket, schedule, scores, and standings

Who will take the next step to Iceland?

NA VCT Stage Two Challengers One closed is upon us and VALORANT fans everywhere are ready to see who will take the next step toward Reykjavik, Iceland. There will be eight teams participating in this tournament: 100 Thieves, Andbox, Cloud9 Blue, Immortals, XSET, Built By Gamers, Envy, and Version1.

Sentinels and FaZe Clan, the NA VCT Masters One finalists, won't be appearing in this iteration of Challengers. They were knocked out in the round of 16 of the open qualifiers by BBG and Version1, respectively.

You can watch all of the matches on either www.twitch.tv/valorant, www.twitch.tv/nerdstgamers, or www.twitch.tv/nerdstgamers2.

The matches will begin on April 8 at 2pm CT.

Here are the scores, standings, schedule, and bracket for NA VCT Stage Two Challengers One.

Bracket and schedule (times in CT)

Screengrab via VLR.GG

Scores and standings

Thursday, April 8

Upper quarterfinals

100 Thieves vs. ANDBOX: 2pm CT

Cloud9 Blue vs. Immortals: 2pm CT

XSET vs. Built By Gamers: 4:30pm CT

Envy vs. Version1: 4:30pm CT

This article will be updated when the matches start on April 8 and throughout the duration of the event.

