NA VCT Stage 2 Challengers Finals: Bracket, schedule, scores, and standings

The NA VCT Stage Two Challenger Finals this weekend will feature an eight-team double-elimination bracket.

Some of the teams involved in the contest are Cloud9, Envy, 100 Thieves, Sentinels, and NRG.

The top two teams from the tournament will get an automatic spot in the VCT Stage Two: Masters Reyjavik at the end of May and all of the teams are fighting for their share of $100,000 in prizing this weekend.

The top team will get $40,000, while second place will earn $20,000. Placements below that will receive smaller and smaller pieces of the total prize pool.

All matches this weekend will be broadcast on one of Nerd Street’s two official Twitch channels: www.twitch.tv/nerdstgamers and www.twitch.tv/nerdstgamers2.

Matches begin at 2pm CT on Thursday, April 29.

Bracket and schedule

Image via VCL.gg

This piece will be updated with scores and results as they become finalized throughout the weekend of matches.