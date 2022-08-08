NA VCT LCQ opening weekend stats show Chamber’s dominance ending

After the first four days of action at the 2022 North American VCT Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), a once dominant face at the top of the primary statistic categories is beginning to slip. VALORANT agent Chamber so far has not been nearly as impactful as he has been in recent competitions.

For most of the 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour, and especially during Stage Two, Chamber players have had a monopoly on the top spots in major statistical categories like average combat score (ACS) and kill/death ratio (K/D). But that’s changed significantly four days into the NA LCQ.

Of the top 10 overall players in ACS, according to THESPIKE.GG, only two of them are primary Chamber players with Shopify Rebellion’s bdog ranked fifth and Evil Geniuses’ boostio ranked 10th. At Masters Copenhagen, four of the top five overall players in ACS were primarily Chamber players. Four of the top six players in ACS at the NA Stage Two main event were Chamber players also. This trend is similar in the K/D category as well.

Not only that, but an impactful Chamber isn’t even a reliable win condition: both Shopify and EG, the two teams featuring the top Chambers so far, were the first teams to get eliminated from the LCQ. His overall win rate has decreased as well. In NA Stage Two, it was 51.6 percent, at Copenhagen, it was 49.5 percent, and so far in the NA LCQ, it is 45.5 percent

Interestingly, his pick rate has slightly gone up, averaging just below 80 percent at previous events. But so far at the NA LCQ, he’s been picked in over 80 percent of maps played.

The decrease in his performance and impact is likely due to how familiar most, if not all, teams are with him by now. Every team at the LCQ has coaches, analysts, and players who know how aggressive the opposing Chamber likes to play and where their spots are, negating the amount of impact Chamber was capable of when he first started becoming more prevalent in the current meta.

The top performers so far, statistically, have been duelists, initiators, and, surprisingly, controllers. The most impactful players in terms of value and kill production have been FaZe’s supamen and Cloud9’s vanity on the controller role, and 100T’s Derrek and The Guard’s trent on initiators. Duelists like FaZe’s babybay and Cloud9’s leaf have also been extremely valuable.

With Chamber’s grip on the top of the statistical leaderboard already slipping, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him fall further heading into Champions after his upcoming nerfs.