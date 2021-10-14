NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier postponed until further notice

The North American VALORANT Champions Tour Last Chance Qualifier has officially been postponed amid concerns over playing conditions and COVID tests, Riot Games announced today.

“Given the events of the past few days, out of an abundance of caution and with the health and safety of all involved being top of mind, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the event until further notice,” Riot said.

This announcement comes after two days of canceled games and questions about how matches will be played by teams who have had positive COVID test results. The tournament started on Oct. 12, but only one full day of matches was completed before the organizers were faced with positive COVID test results and had to come up with last-minute solutions.

At first, matches were just postponed since two members of FaZe Clan tested positive on rapid tests. Rise’s Derrek Ha tweeted that all of FaZe were going to play from home while Rise had to play from the stage with only four of their players. This prompted Rise coach Todd “anger” Williams to threaten to pack up and leave, so the matches were canceled.

Related: NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier: Scores, schedule, bracket

Later that day, Riot announced that it was going to postpone the entire day of matches to come up with a solution. Shortly after that, the company canceled today’s games, too.

Two FaZe members, Corey Nigra and Andrej “babybay” Francisty, indicated that they were the two members who received positive test results but had since received a negative test result.

Riot said that it’s “working diligently to transition LCQ to an online event.” There’s no indication of when the competition will resume.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.