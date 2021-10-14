NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier matches postponed again

Riot Games has announced that the North American VCT Last Chance Qualifier matches set for Thursday, Oct. 14 have been postponed.

In the announcement, the VALORANT Esports team said they will continue to work on “solutions that will allow the LCQ to continue safely and without compromising competitive integrity.”

This announcement was made hours after a chaotic second day of the NA LCQ, during which all three matches for the day were canceled in the wake of controversy surrounding Rise, FaZe Clan, COVID-19 tests, and playing conditions.

Earlier in the day, players from both Rise and FaZe tweeted their frustrations about the playing conditions that were implemented for their forthcoming match. Rise were reportedly being required to play with four players on stage and one in his hotel room, after an initial positive COVID test result by Ryan “Shanks” Ngo. FaZe, however, was set to play from their own facility after two players, Corey Nigra and Andrej “babybay” Francisty, received positive results.

All three players expressed their frustrations with having to play under those circumstances, considering all three produced numerous negative test results after initially testing positive. Rise coach Todd “anger” said the team was “packing up and leaving.” A short time after the match was scheduled to start, Riot announced that the competition was paused.

There has been no announcement made regarding Friday’s matches or the status of the rest of the tournament going forward.