5 most popular VALORANT agents in Premier

VALORANT Premier is the next mountain for competitive players to climb: a season-long tournament consisting of weekly matches with 20 skill divisions per region, with each team fighting for enough points to qualify for the tournament at the end of the season.

By the end of the Premier open global beta at the end of May 2023, the response to the new system has been pretty positive, with many players and streamers creating teams and competing with few massive issues. When it comes to preferred agents, the data that’s come out so far is unsurprisingly not that far detracted from ranked, with some familiar faces at the top of the charts.

Here are the most picked VALORANT agents from Premier, according to data from Blitz.gg.

Most popular VALORANT agents from Premier

Jett

Jett was selected in 25,781 matches during the Premier global open beta for a 12.8 percent pick rate, according to Blitz.gg.

Jett has stood out among all duelists and agents in general in Premier. As the ultimate entry specialist, a Jett main is essentially a must-have on any Premier team looking to reach the playoffs. Not only is Jett’s individual playmaking and space creation vital to any team, but her ultimate set of knives can help balance a team’s economy. Jett also has the second-highest average K/D, behind only Reyna.

Killjoy

Killjoy was selected in 23,870 matches, translating to an 11.8 percent pick rate, according to Blitz.gg.

Ever since Chamber’s massive nerfs that shifted the game’s meta completely, Killjoy has laid claim to the role of top sentinel. Whether it’s by anchoring a site on defense, catching rotators or lurkers off guard, or spearheading a retake or execute with her Lockdown, there are plenty of ways for Killjoy to provide value to any Premier team.

Omen

Omen was picked in 20,790 matches, good enough for a 10.3 percent pick rate, according to Blitz.gg.

Omen’s simplistic smoker kit is a favorite among controller players in Premier. His Paranoia blind makes quick work of executes on-site and he has the greatest lurking potential of any controller—and perhaps of any agent in general. Omen is also one of a small handful of agents to average over eight assists per match of Premier, alongside Skye, KAY/O, and Brimstone.

Sova

Sova was picked in 17,061 matches for an 8.5 percent pick rate, according to Blitz.gg.

Sova’s ability to gather information thoroughly with a variety of tools is important to any Premier team. On top of his reconnaissance abilities, his Shock Darts and Hunter’s Fury ultimate are essential in a post-plant scenario. He’s the only initiator with an ACS average of 200 or higher among all Premier players.

Skye

Skye was picked in 12,946 matches for a 6.4 percent pick rate, according to Blitz.gg.

For up close and personal information gathering and quick hit executes, Skye is the go-to choice. In addition to flashes and dogs and Seekers that can reveal enemies, her group proximity heal is so valuable for a Premier team that wants to play fast and loose.

