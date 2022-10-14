MIBR reportedly close to signing its first VALORANT player after securing VCT spot

MIBR is in advanced talks with Vivo Keyd to sign the 20-year-old VALORANT Brazilian player Matheus “RgLM” Rodigoli for VCT 2023, according to a joint report by Brazilian outlet The Enemy and insider Noyn.

Should the deal go through, RgLM would be MIBR’s first signing since the Brazilian team secured a spot in VALORANT’s Americas league alongside LOUD, FURIA, KRÜ Esports, Leviatán, Sentinels, 100 Thieves, Cloud9, NRG, and Evil Geniuses. MIBR only has Matheus “DeNaro” Hipólito, João “jzz” Pedro, and Leandro “frz” Gomes in its active lineup at the moment.

RgLM has mostly played with Viper throughout his career, according to VLR.gg’s database. He played Viper in 693 rounds and averaged 210.2 ACS, 1.15 K/D, and 142.1 ADR. Other than Viper, RgLM has also played with Omen and Brimstone in recent officials recorded on VLR.gg.

Vivo Keyd initially didn’t want to transfer RgLM to another organization because the player had just renewed his contract before the franchising announcement on Sept. 21 and he was considered a key piece in the lineup, according to The Enemy. LOUD was also interested in acquiring RgLM but backed off the negotiations after Vivo Keyd demanded a $200,000 buyout.

It’s unclear whether Vivo Keyd asked the same price for MIBR, but the two organizations are reportedly close to sealing the deal. All 30 partnered teams must submit a lineup with at least three players before Oct. 15, the deadline set by Riot Games. DeNaro, jzz, and frz are in the plans for 2023, according to The Enemy, so MIBR would have to sign just one more player should it acquire RgLM.