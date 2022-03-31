Man I Love Fwogs secures roster for first VCT Game Changers tournament of 2022

Orgless team Man I Love Fwogs has set its roster ahead of the first VCT Game Changers tournament of 2022, which begins today.

Man I Love Fwogs’ roster for the first tournament was announced today with core members dnos, melJ, and dip, as well as three subs, cch0, clefairy, and jasprrx, and soup as their coach. The team hopes to have more permanent members after the tournament concludes.

Man I Love Fwogs have been a popular squad among the Game Changers community with their cute frog logo and passionate players. Their first match pits them against Team X, who are seeded 16th. MILF are seeded 17th.

The competition begins with 32 teams in a swiss-elimination tournament, which will then move to a 16-team double-elimination bracket. The upper bracket quarterfinals and lower bracket quarterfinals will not be played since the tournament will end when the top four teams are decided. All of the matches played during the tournament will be best-of-three series.

The eight teams that make it out of the qualifiers will move on to the main event, which takes place from April 7 to 11, and will compete for a total prize pool of $50,000. Last year, Cloud9 White proved to be the team to beat, so squads will be looking to take down the three-peat champions and crown themselves in the first VCT Game Changers NA tournament of 2022.