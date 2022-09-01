LOUD’s sacy hits rank one in VALORANT EU ranked ladder

When it’s time for an international esports tournament, players from abroad are often quick to conquer the solo queue ladder. Recently, LOUD’s VALORANT player, Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi, did the same in Europe.

The Brazilian competitor has climbed into first place in the VALORANT EU ranked ladder, boasting an eye-watering 807 rating.

A saude mental jogando em Frankfurt está inabalavel pic.twitter.com/IfENlWo1Ey — LOUD Sacy (@loud_sacy) August 31, 2022

Sacy and LOUD are naturally in Istanbul, Turkey to take part in VALORANT Champions. The team are the major representative of the region, having qualified via the Brazil Circuit Points after dominating the domestic scene and performing well in previous international events.

LOUD won both Challengers Stages of Brazilian VCT 2022, qualifying for Masters tournaments in Reykjavik and Copenhagen. In the former competition, they fell short of the title, losing to OpTic Gaming in the finals. In Denmark, they placed 11-12th after losing to the North American side again.

They can have an opportunity for revenge, though, since they have once again been placed with OpTic in Group B of VALORANT Champions Their other rivals are ZETA DIVISION and BOOM Esports, with the former being their first opponents in the group stage.

LOUD believe that after a few strong international showings, they are able to fight for the trophy in Turkey and that Brazil as a region deserves it. In a recent interviews, LOUD’s coach, Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi, said “[they’re] going into this tournament with the goal to be champions,” and that “our team and Brazil deserve that world title.”