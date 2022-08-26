LOUD’s bzkA: ‘I know that our team and Brazil deserve that [VALORANT] world title’

LOUD have high expectations ahead of VALORANT Champions 2022.

The Brazilian team’s goal for the upcoming event is to go for gold. They believe they have all it takes to be crowned champions and that their region and fans deserve it. “We’re going into this tournament with the goal to be champions,” said Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi, the coach of LOUD in an interview with Dexerto.

“We will give our best to walk away with that title and the trophy,” bzkA underlined. “I know that our team and Brazil deserve that world title.”

When it comes to LOUD’s chances at the international tournament, only a few pundits would deny that they’re able to fight for the No. 1 spot. The squad attended both VCT Masters Copenhagen and Masters Reykjavik this year, exiting the latter event as the second-placed team after losing to OpTic Gaming in the finals.

Competing at the events and success back in Brazil earned LOUD a spot at VALORANT Champions 2022 thanks to circuit points. But they won’t be the only Brazilian representative in Istanbul, Turkey, where the event will take place. FURIA Esports also qualified via the South American Last Chance tournament.

LOUD will begin their journey at VALORANT Champions with a series against Japanese ZETA DIVISION. After that match, they will face either OpTic or BOOM Esports, depending on the results of the series.

The event begins on Aug. 31. LOUD will join the action a day later on Sept. 1.