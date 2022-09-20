LOUD return to Brazil, greeted by cheering crowd after winning VALORANT Champions

LOUD recently reached the top of the VALORANT world with their Champions final victory in Istanbul against North American team OpTic.

While the crowd in the arena cheered for the winning team, there’s nothing like being congratulated by fans from its home country. That’s what happened when LOUD’s plane landed in Brazil earlier today, where they received a reception worthy of champions.

LOUD players looked pleasantly surprised when they heard fans cheering for them when they arrived at the dedicated airport’s gate, as a video taken by a fan showed on Twitter. The video reveals a few dozen fans cheering for the champions as the players reunited with their loved ones.

Upon winning the 2022 VCT Champions, LOUD brought an international trophy to Brazil for the first time, ending the domination of North America and Europe since the game released in 2020.

Now, the players will be able to rest as the offseason has officially begun. The 2023 season will have a new format, and Riot Games has yet to reveal which organizations will be partnered for 2023’s Brazilian league.