Lakia’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity

One of Korea's best.

Image via NUTURN Gaming

Kim “Lakia” Jong-Min currently plays for Korea’s top VALORANT team, NUTURN Gaming.

Prior to playing VALORANT at a professional level, Lakia played CS:GO from 2016 to 2020 for teams like GOSU and Lucid Dream. His VALORANT career started as soon as the game launched. He joined Vision Strikers in June 2020 before playing for PROPARTY and ultimately signing on with NUTURN at the beginning of this year.

While playing with NUTURN, Lakia attended numerous notable VCT tournaments in Korea, including Stage Two Challengers, where his team were crowned victors. The team also placed third at the VCT Stage Two Masters in Reykjavík last month. 

Here are Lakia’s VALORANT keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity settings.

Keybinds

Primary Weapon
1		Secondary Weapon
2		Melee Weapon
3
Ability 1
Q		Ability 2
E		Ability 3
C
Use Object
F		Equip Spike
4		Ultimate
X

Sensitivity

DPI
800		In-Game Sens
0.333		eDPI
266.4
Polling Rate
1000		Scoped Sens
1		Windows Sens
6

Crosshair

Color
White		Center Dot
Off		Outlines
Off
Inner
1/1/5/2		Outer
0/0/0/0		Fade/Movement/Firing Error
Off