Lakia’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity

Kim “Lakia” Jong-Min currently plays for Korea’s top VALORANT team, NUTURN Gaming.

Prior to playing VALORANT at a professional level, Lakia played CS:GO from 2016 to 2020 for teams like GOSU and Lucid Dream. His VALORANT career started as soon as the game launched. He joined Vision Strikers in June 2020 before playing for PROPARTY and ultimately signing on with NUTURN at the beginning of this year.

While playing with NUTURN, Lakia attended numerous notable VCT tournaments in Korea, including Stage Two Challengers, where his team were crowned victors. The team also placed third at the VCT Stage Two Masters in Reykjavík last month.

Here are Lakia’s VALORANT keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity settings.

Keybinds

Primary Weapon

1 Secondary Weapon

2 Melee Weapon

3 Ability 1

Q Ability 2

E Ability 3

C Use Object

F Equip Spike

4 Ultimate

X

Sensitivity

DPI

800 In-Game Sens

0.333 eDPI

266.4 Polling Rate

1000 Scoped Sens

1 Windows Sens

6

Crosshair