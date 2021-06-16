Kryptix’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity

James “Kryptix” Affleck currently plays on Team Liquid’s VALORANT roster.
Like so many other VALORANT gamers, the 26-year-old has a strong background in CS:GO, having competed professionally in Valve’s tactical shooter from 2012 to 2019. During that time, Kryptix played for a variety of teams including Excel Esports and Team Endpoint.
The U.K. native started his VALORANT career playing for fish123 before signing with Liquid in August 2020. Since then, the Viper and Killjoy main helped Liquid post impressive tournament finishes highlighted by a VCT EMEA Stage Two Challengers win over Fnatic and a fourth-place finish at the Stage Two Masters in Reykjavík.
Here are the settings Kryptix uses to help him click heads.
Keybinds
|Primary Weapon
1
|Secondary Weapon
2
|Melee Weapon
3
|Ability 1
E
|Ability 2
C
|Ability 3
Q
|Use Object
F
|Equip Spike
4
|Ultimate
X
Sensitivity
|DPI
400
|In-Game Sens
0.471
|eDPI
188.4
|Polling Rate
1000Hz
|Scoped Sens
0.8
|Windows Sens
6
Crosshair
|Color
Green/Cyan
|Center Dot
Off
|Outlines
Off
|Inner
1/4/2/2
|Outer
0/0/0/0
|Fade/Movement/Firing Error
Off