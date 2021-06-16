Kryptix’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity

James “Kryptix” Affleck currently plays on Team Liquid’s VALORANT roster.

Like so many other VALORANT gamers, the 26-year-old has a strong background in CS:GO, having competed professionally in Valve’s tactical shooter from 2012 to 2019. During that time, Kryptix played for a variety of teams including Excel Esports and Team Endpoint.

The U.K. native started his VALORANT career playing for fish123 before signing with Liquid in August 2020. Since then, the Viper and Killjoy main helped Liquid post impressive tournament finishes highlighted by a VCT EMEA Stage Two Challengers win over Fnatic and a fourth-place finish at the Stage Two Masters in Reykjavík.

Here are the settings Kryptix uses to help him click heads.

Keybinds

Primary Weapon

1 Secondary Weapon

2 Melee Weapon

3 Ability 1

E Ability 2

C Ability 3

Q Use Object

F Equip Spike

4 Ultimate

X

Sensitivity

DPI

400 In-Game Sens

0.471 eDPI

188.4 Polling Rate

1000Hz Scoped Sens

0.8 Windows Sens

6

Crosshair