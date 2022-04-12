Korean VALORANT Patch 4.07 notes video reveals new room in Shooting Range

VALORANT Patch 4.07 is adding a new room in the Shooting Range that appears to be Cypher’s office.

Patch 4.07 is a relatively uneventful update, adding small changes to the Stinger and Bulldog and new servers in the LATAM region. But the official patch notes also reveal that the “VALORANT Agents have been busy with a pretty frightening problem” and that players should “explore around the Shooting Range to find out what they’re up to.”

🔶 The Range // More interactables 🔶 #VALORANT



Looks like we are seeing the in introduction of another interactable in the range, this time replacing one of the blocked off walls.



See for yourself in Korea's 4.07 patchnotes trailer (thanks @Shiick)https://t.co/u9z6gCN7j3 pic.twitter.com/ei2ijofUFn — Disturbo (@NotToDisturb) April 12, 2022

This cryptic message doesn’t provide much detail about what is happening in the Shooting Range, but the Korean VALORANT Patch 4.07 video shows a new room that looks like Cypher’s office. As reported by VALORANT lore enthusiast Disturbo, the room includes several monitors and TVs and an open laptop with a map of the world. The laptop screen shows several areas marked with a red dot, including Lisbon, Portugal, which might be where the next VALORANT map is set.

The VALORANT Twitter account also posted a cryptic teaser showing Cypher surrounded by screens with black swirls restraining him in a red room. This is likely another hint at the upcoming agent since they have been rumored to be able to hunt down other characters and have been blackmailing the existing agents for weeks.

Patch 4.07 is planned to go live tomorrow, so make sure to explore the Shooting Range to find new hints and secrets about upcoming changes.