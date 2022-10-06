Korean star reportedly set to round out T1’s VALORANT roster for next season

The player first made a name for himself in 2021.

T1 has reportedly completed its VALORANT roster ahead of the next VCT season with one of the biggest stars from South Korea.

The fifth and final player on the roster is said to be Kim “Lakia” Jong-min, according to VALORANT reporter Ominous. The 21-year-old is set to join SayaPlayer, Munchkin, xeta, and Ban, three of which are already officially a part of the team.

🚨 Sources: T1 are reportedly close to signing 🇰🇷 Lakia



I can also confirm that T1 try outs officially 'ended' yesterday and the final roster is close to being finalized



Lakia will join SayaPlayer, Munchkin, Xeta & ban



At the time of reporting the 6th player is unknown to me pic.twitter.com/jTzL4qAYWF — Ominous (@_SushantJha) October 6, 2022

The core of Munchkin, Ban, and xeta have been with the team for a few months now. SayaPlayer’s addition to T1 was reported on Oct. 5. The player spent the last several years playing in North America, but he’s a Korean citizen, which means he won’t take up an import slot on the T1’s new roster.

Lakia was one of the brightest stars of the 2021 season, competing in every major international tournament that year. He secured third place at Masters Reykjavik under NUTURN Gaming’s banner. With Vision Strikers (now known as DRX), he also reached the top eight and top 12 at Masters Berlin and VALORANT Champions, respectively. He was, however, a substitute over that period and had limited game time.

In 2022, he played for IGZIST for most of the year, with whom he competed in the Japanese scene. He also took part in East Asia’s LCQ with DWG KIA but failed to progress.

T1’s VALORANT division acquired a slot in the Pacific League for VCT next year, where they’ll play with nine other teams