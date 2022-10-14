KOI to finalize VCT 2023 roster with former Guild star

Spanish organization KOI is set to acquire former Guild player Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko to finalize its VCT roster for next year, multiple sources tell Dot Esports and reported by independent journalist Lembo.

With the Russian VALORANT player on the team, KOI is set to field trexx, Jose Luis “koldamenta” Aranguren, Patryk “starxo” Kopczynski, former M3C player Bogdan “Sheydos” Naumov, Berkant “Wolfen” Joshkun, and André “BARBARR” Möller as the head coach.

The pairing of BARBARR and koldamenta, which was reported by Blix, will likely be the figureheads of the roster. Fellow Spanish player Oscar “Mixwell” Cañellas, who was heavily rumored to join KOI before the offseason transfer window, favored a move to Heretics, according to Blix. A verbal agreement between the two is in place, according to the report.

BARBARR and koldamenta played with trexx at the start of the year once he joined Guild. Before the signing, trexx joined OG for three months. Trexx was later released by Guild in September after Guild failed to qualify through the EMEA last chance qualifier for Champions. Guild was defeated by trexx’ former team OG in the second round of the lower bracket in August.

KOI is set to compete in the EMEA international league, which will begin next year. But the Spanish organization will face off against all 29 other partnered teams from across the world in a kickoff tournament, which will take place in São Paulo, Brazil.

The three-week-long tournament will grant the victor an extra slot from their respective region for Masters later in the year.