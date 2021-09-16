Jett, Sova, Astra, Skye are most picked agents at VCT Masters Berlin group stage

In what will come as no surprise to anyone, Jett was the most picked VALORANT agent throughout VCT Masters Berlin‘s group stage.

The mobile duelist has proven time and time again that she’s a must-pick in pro play. Jett’s ability to get in and out of danger, access unique vantage points, and dominate during save rounds makes her VALORANT‘s premier duelist. While no agent enjoys anywhere near as high of a pick rate at Masters Berlin so far, Sova, Astra, and Skye round out the top four.

Jett’s continued presence in pro play may warrant some adjustments since top-tier players can most benefit from her mechanics, as seen by her whopping 80-percent pick rate in Berlin, according to VLR.gg. Whether it’s increasing the price of her abilities, reworking her dash, or making her ultimate less powerful, Riot may want to consider taking her down a peg.

Sova, Astra, and Skye are all relatively close in pick rate, hovering at a 61, 58, and 53-percent pick rate respectively—and it makes sense. Each of these agents offers the utility necessary for executing or rotating. Sova’s intel is unmatched, with two abilities that can spot opposing players. Pair that with Shock Darts and an ultimate that can deal fatal damage, and he’s a strong pick. Astra has emerged as the top controller because she doesn’t just offer smokes, capable of demolishing opponents with Gravity Well or zoning them with Cosmic Divide. And Skye’s potential to use three blinds in a round easily makes her one of the best initiators in the game.

As for duelist Yoru, the Japanese agent has only been picked once throughout Berlin’s group stage by F4Q—and it didn’t go too well. While there’s still time left in the international event for more appearances, teams picking Yoru would only put themselves at a disadvantage. Even though the duelist’s kit offers some outplay potential, it’s too clunky and takes a lot of effort to be effective. Riot promised buffs for the underwhelming agent, but they have been “indefinitely delay[ed]” due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

VCT Masters Berlin continues tomorrow with the single-elimination playoff stage. Fans can tune in at 6am CT to watch Vision Strikers take on Gambit Esports.