VALORANT is all about crisp aim and fast movements that’ll assist players bursting out onto the bombsite, tapping heads as they go from angle to angle.

You’ll develop an incredible game sense that’ll give you the know-how to outsmart your opponents as they make round-ending mistakes. Gamers will also power up their aim by jumping into a deathmatch or practicing their tapping in the range.

There’s also another thing you can do to step up your game in VALORANT. Angle snapping is a tool that players use to get the slickest aim imaginable, but will it get land you in hot water with the Riot devs?

Is angle snapping bannable in VALORANT?

Image via Riot Games

Angle snapping will make those hard-to-hit flicks all the more easier. It’ll also assist in keeping your crosshair level around head height, without incremental changes that throw off your aim.

Angle snapping allows players to draw straighter lines, removing the possibility of moving up or down accidentally. Essentially, the feature makes it difficult to make unintentional micro-adjustments and can be used in a game like VALORANT.

This can create an incredible advantage in the right hands. Fortunately, for those who are looking to use it, it won’t get you banned. Angle snapping is not really a type of aim assist and the Riot devs seem to be fine about it being used in your matches.

Vanguard will not hunt you down and ban you, you’re all good.

It’s as simple as that—get your hands on angle-snapping software if you’re looking for a shortcut to smoother aim, otherwise turning down your sensitivity and getting a bigger mousepad might help.

There’s also nothing like practicing. This feature won’t make you the best VALORANT player known to man, but it might help you get that extra kill or two.