Every day, VALORANT players hunt for the next best way to improve their abilities on the battlefield through their settings, whether it’s changing up one’s aim sensitivity, crosshair, or resolution. Players swear up and down about finding tricks on how to develop better aiming abilities through different means, but ultimately, some tactics will depend on the player themselves.

Recently, some players have discovered a new setting that could theoretically help with steadying their aim: angle snapping. This setting has been available for many years now but has risen in usage for some players since its sudden popularity on social media.

Like many other methods, angle snapping has nothing to do with improving one’s skills in the game, which means that it will have varied results based on one’s playstyle, their positioning, and game sense. But should players be using angle snapping in the first place?

What is angle snapping?

Angle snapping is a setting that can only be found on certain mouse programs. It’s a feature that predicts a cursor’s movement and smooths out your mouse’s path by ignoring small incremental movements in other directions.

By smoothing out a player’s horizontal mouse movement, they could have better results when in a duel against an enemy player, especially when tracking an opponent as they run across their field of view. If a player needs to flick to an enemy who has entered the same height as their crosshair, they can ensure that they remain at that same mouse height at all times for a headshot.

Should you use angle snapping? | Pros and cons

Angle snapping is a great feature for those needing to draw very straight lines, like digital artists. The feature can also be used well in VALORANT since it can theoretically prevent a player’s aim from moving around too much when tracking or swinging around to attack an opponent. There is, however, a problem with angle snapping that many first-person shooter enjoyers must consider.

Since angle snapping ignores small incremental mouse movements when traveling horizontally, this program will make it difficult to make little micro-adjustments in the middle of battle. If a player crouches, moves to slightly higher ground, or jumps, the setting will make it harder to move your mouse to compensate for the small difference in level.

If you’ve been relying on your own aim and are looking to switch to angle snapping, you might want to focus on improving your raw input instead. This mouse setting can be harsh on any tendencies built off muscle memory, especially in a game like VALORANT where little micro-adjustments can make the difference between a won gunfight and a quick defeat.

For any newer players, angle snapping could be a good way to ensure that your aim remains steady while getting used to the game. But overall, it is recommended that rookies adjust to their own, unassisted aim so they can build their own tendencies and remain quick on the draw for any situation moving forward.