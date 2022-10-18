Ion 2.0 trailer points to long-awaited comeback of famous VALORANT map

The fans are split on this one.

Move over Fracture, Split might be making its triumphant return in the next VALORANT update. One of the first maps in the title’s history may be rolling in with the Ion 2.0 collection alongside Harbor’s entrance into VALORANT.

The map was removed from the active map rotation in June this year, but a recent Ion 2.0 trailer has fanned the flames of hope the VALORANT map is returning.

The “New Era” trailer, shared on YouTube, shows Jett running around the battleground’s A and B sites, clicking heads with the new Ion Spectre, Vandal, Ares, and Frenzy.

Could this be a hint the popular map is back?

Currently, that’s all it is, speculation. This would be the time to throw it in though, with a giant VALORANT update coming on Oct. 18.

Fans on Reddit are certainly convinced though. Hugodoor, a VALORANT Subredditor, asked the question “Isn’t the 2022 Ion skin reveal teasing the comeback of Split?”

Some fans agreed but also questioned if Riot Games had the skin well in advance, saying maybe “Riot [just] could not be bothered to make a new video.”

There’s always been a debate over the new maps. Every update sees improvements for competitive gameplay on the more recent maps, making them more fun and playable no matter what level of play.

But, some Redditors want the newest map, Pearl, out of the game. One wrote in the Oct. 17 subreddit thread: “Split is so much better than Pearl.”

Either way, we’ll have to wait till the newest VALORANT update to find out if Split really is making a comeback to competitive play or if it’s just hopes and dreams.