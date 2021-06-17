ImbaTV to host a Chinese VALORANT tournament in July

Chinese tournament organizer ImbaTV has unveiled the Fearless VALORANT Invitational Cup, a Chinese competition that will run from July 8 to 25.

The Fearless VALORANT Invitational Cup will feature 16 teams that will be fighting for their share of the approximate $15,000 prize pool. ImbaTV has already invited 12 squads to the tournament: Suning, O2 Gaming, Attacking Soul, SahnXi Gaming, Totoro Gaming, Team Weibo, Number One Player, All Gamers, ex-KaiXin, Tales of Eastern, Invictus Gaming, and EDward Gaming. The remaining four spots will be filled via a qualifier.

A new Chinese event hosted by @imbatv has been announced: Fearless VALORANT Invitational Cup.



The main event happens on July 8-25 with 16 teams and a total prize pool of ¥100,000 (approx. 15,500 USD). pic.twitter.com/dOxsYJkJpc — Liquipedia VALORANT (@LiquipediaVAL) June 17, 2021

The tournament will split the 16 teams into four groups of four teams each in a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group moving on to the next stage. The playoffs will see the eight teams playing in a double-elimination bracket. All of the matches at the tournament will be played as best-of-three series, except the best-of-five grand finals.

The winner of the Fearless VALORANT Invitational Cup will earn the largest portion of the prize pool, approximately $5,000, while the runners-up will take home approximately $2,850. The tournament will be played on Hong Kong servers since Riot Games is yet to release VALORANT in China.

More details, such as the platform where the Fearless VALORANT Invitational Cup will be broadcast and the on-air talent, should be announced by ImbaTV in the coming weeks.

