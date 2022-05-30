iiTzTimmy’s Keybinds, Crosshair, and Mouse Sensitivity in VALORANT

Unless you’re embracing VALORANT’s casual side, you’ll naturally want to climb up the game’s ranked ladder. If you don’t agree with the rank you were given after playing your calibration matches, you may be wondering how you can win more games.

Though VALORANT is a team game, you’ll only have control over your own in-game performance. Improving your gameplay will be the key to winning more matches, and you can start the whole process by optimizing your settings first.

Considering professional and veteran players spend a decent amount of time perfecting their settings, it can be a decent idea to take a page from their book to see if you like their layout. IiTzTimmy may have started his journey in Apex Legends, but his adaptive playstyle allowed him to reach the top of VALORANT’s ranked system quickly.

If you’ve been looking to optimize your settings and enjoy iiTzTimmy’s gameplay, then using his settings can give you the boost you need to find a decent configuration that works for you. Though the following settings work perfectly well for iiTzTimmy, some will be subject to personal preference, and you can only improve these settings by adjusting them to your liking.

iiTzTimmy’s mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.4/0.509 eDPI 320 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Scoped Sensitivity 1 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G303

iiTzTimmy’s keybinds

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Mouse Wheel Down / Space Ability One Mouse Button Four Ability Two Mouse Button Five Ability Three Mouse Button C Ultimate Ability F Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

iiTzTimmy’s video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity On UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TI

iiTzTimmy’s‘ crosshair settings

Color Cyan Inner Lines 1 / 4 / 2 / 2 Outlines Off Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off

iiTzTimmy’s Map settings