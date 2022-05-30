iiTzTimmy’s Keybinds, Crosshair, and Mouse Sensitivity in VALORANT

Unless you’re embracing VALORANT’s casual side, you’ll naturally want to climb up the game’s ranked ladder. If you don’t agree with the rank you were given after playing your calibration matches, you may be wondering how you can win more games.
Though VALORANT is a team game, you’ll only have control over your own in-game performance. Improving your gameplay will be the key to winning more matches, and you can start the whole process by optimizing your settings first.
Considering professional and veteran players spend a decent amount of time perfecting their settings, it can be a decent idea to take a page from their book to see if you like their layout. IiTzTimmy may have started his journey in Apex Legends, but his adaptive playstyle allowed him to reach the top of VALORANT’s ranked system quickly.
If you’ve been looking to optimize your settings and enjoy iiTzTimmy’s gameplay, then using his settings can give you the boost you need to find a decent configuration that works for you. Though the following settings work perfectly well for iiTzTimmy, some will be subject to personal preference, and you can only improve these settings by adjusting them to your liking.