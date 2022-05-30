iiTzTimmy’s Keybinds, Crosshair, and Mouse Sensitivity in VALORANT

Take page from Timmy's book.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/iitztimmy

Unless you’re embracing VALORANT’s casual side, you’ll naturally want to climb up the game’s ranked ladder. If you don’t agree with the rank you were given after playing your calibration matches, you may be wondering how you can win more games.

Though VALORANT is a team game, you’ll only have control over your own in-game performance. Improving your gameplay will be the key to winning more matches, and you can start the whole process by optimizing your settings first.

Considering professional and veteran players spend a decent amount of time perfecting their settings, it can be a decent idea to take a page from their book to see if you like their layout. IiTzTimmy may have started his journey in Apex Legends, but his adaptive playstyle allowed him to reach the top of VALORANT’s ranked system quickly.

If you’ve been looking to optimize your settings and enjoy iiTzTimmy’s gameplay, then using his settings can give you the boost you need to find a decent configuration that works for you. Though the following settings work perfectly well for iiTzTimmy, some will be subject to personal preference, and you can only improve these settings by adjusting them to your liking.

iiTzTimmy’s mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.4/0.509
eDPI320Polling Rate1000 Hz
Scoped Sensitivity1Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G303

iiTzTimmy’s keybinds

CrouchLeft CtrlWalkLeft Shift
JumpMouse Wheel Down / SpaceAbility OneMouse Button Four
Ability TwoMouse Button FiveAbility ThreeMouse Button C
Ultimate AbilityF
Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

iiTzTimmy’s video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOn
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TI

iiTzTimmy’s crosshair settings

ColorCyanInner Lines1 / 4 / 2 / 2
OutlinesOffOuter Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff / Off / Off

iiTzTimmy’s Map settings

RotateBased on sideKeep Player CenteredOn
Minimap Size1.2Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision Cones OnShow Map Region NamesAlways