How to watch VCT Champions

The stage is set for the biggest VALORANT event of the year.
VCT Champions will see 16 of the top teams from around the world compete for the title of VALORANT’s first-ever world champion. The winner of the event, which is due to take place in Berlin from Dec. 1 to 12, will write esports history.
Here’s how to watch the tournament.
Format
VCT Champions will follow the same format as Masters Berlin. A total of 16 teams have been evenly distributed into a GSL-style double-elimination group stage, which will be followed by single-elimination playoffs.
- Group stage:
- Four groups of four
- Double-elimination
- All matches are best-of-three
- The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs
- Playoffs:
- Single-elimination bracket
- All matches are best-of-three, except the grand final, which is a best of five
- Fracture enabled, Chamber disabled
Groups
The groups have been drawn based on “a combination of their respective final placements at Challenger events and the strength of their region,” according to Riot.
- Group A: Acend, Team Envy, Vivo Keyd, X10 Esports
- Group B: Sentinels, Team Liquid, FURIA, KRU Esports
- Group C: Gambit, Crazy Raccoon, Team Secret, Team Vikings
- Group D: Vision Strikers, Fnatic, Cloud9, Full Sense
The top eight teams from the groups will be redrawn for the playoff bracket.
Schedule
VCT Champions is due to take place from Dec. 1 to 12.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
- 8am CT: Vision Strikers vs. Full Sense (Group D)
- 11am CT: Vikings vs. Crazy Raccoon (C)
- 2pm CT: Fnatic vs. Cloud9 (D)
Thursday, Dec. 2
- 8am CT: Gambit vs. Secret (C)
- 11am CT: KRU vs. Liquid (B)
- 2pm CT: Sentinels vs. FURIA (B)
Friday, Dec. 3
- 8am CT: Acend vs. Vivo Keyd (A)
- 11am CT: Envy vs. X10 (A)
- 2pm CT: Group D winners match
Saturday, Dec. 4
- 8am CT: Group B winners match
- 11am CT: Group A winners match
- 2pm CT: Group C winners match
Sunday, Dec. 5
- 8am CT: Group C losers match
- 11am CT: Group B losers match
- 2pm CT: Group D losers match
Monday, Dec. 6
- 8am CT: Group A losers match
- 11am CT: Group B deciders match
- 2pm CT: Group D deciders match
Tuesday, Dec. 7
- 11am CT: Group C deciders match
- 2pm CT: Group A deciders match
Wednesday, Dec. 8
- 11am CT: Quarterfinals
- 2pm CT: Quarterfinals
Thursday, Dec. 9
- 11am CT: Quarterfinals
- 2pm CT: Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 11
- 11am CT: Semifinals
- 2pm CT: Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 12
- 11am CT: Grand finals (best-of-five)
Where to watch
Every match of VCT Champions will be available to watch on Twitch and YouTube. The official stream will be the main hub for the event, but watch parties featuring popular streamers and personalities will also be available.