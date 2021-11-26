How to watch VCT Champions

The stage is set for the biggest VALORANT event of the year.

VCT Champions will see 16 of the top teams from around the world compete for the title of VALORANT’s first-ever world champion. The winner of the event, which is due to take place in Berlin from Dec. 1 to 12, will write esports history.

Here’s how to watch the tournament.

Format

VCT Champions will follow the same format as Masters Berlin. A total of 16 teams have been evenly distributed into a GSL-style double-elimination group stage, which will be followed by single-elimination playoffs.

Group stage :

: Four groups of four

Double-elimination

All matches are best-of-three

The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs

Playoffs :

: Single-elimination bracket

All matches are best-of-three, except the grand final, which is a best of five

Fracture enabled, Chamber disabled

Groups

The groups have been drawn based on “a combination of their respective final placements at Challenger events and the strength of their region,” according to Riot.

Group A : Acend, Team Envy, Vivo Keyd, X10 Esports

: Acend, Team Envy, Vivo Keyd, X10 Esports Group B : Sentinels, Team Liquid, FURIA, KRU Esports

: Sentinels, Team Liquid, FURIA, KRU Esports Group C : Gambit, Crazy Raccoon, Team Secret, Team Vikings

: Gambit, Crazy Raccoon, Team Secret, Team Vikings Group D: Vision Strikers, Fnatic, Cloud9, Full Sense

The top eight teams from the groups will be redrawn for the playoff bracket.

Schedule

VCT Champions is due to take place from Dec. 1 to 12.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

8am CT: Vision Strikers vs. Full Sense (Group D)

11am CT: Vikings vs. Crazy Raccoon (C)

2pm CT: Fnatic vs. Cloud9 (D)

Thursday, Dec. 2

8am CT: Gambit vs. Secret (C)

11am CT: KRU vs. Liquid (B)

2pm CT: Sentinels vs. FURIA (B)

Friday, Dec. 3

8am CT: Acend vs. Vivo Keyd (A)

11am CT: Envy vs. X10 (A)

2pm CT: Group D winners match

Saturday, Dec. 4

8am CT: Group B winners match

11am CT: Group A winners match

2pm CT: Group C winners match

Sunday, Dec. 5

8am CT: Group C losers match

11am CT: Group B losers match

2pm CT: Group D losers match

Monday, Dec. 6

8am CT: Group A losers match

11am CT: Group B deciders match

2pm CT: Group D deciders match

Tuesday, Dec. 7

11am CT: Group C deciders match

2pm CT: Group A deciders match

Wednesday, Dec. 8

11am CT: Quarterfinals

2pm CT: Quarterfinals

Thursday, Dec. 9

11am CT: Quarterfinals

2pm CT: Quarterfinals

Saturday, Dec. 11

11am CT: Semifinals

2pm CT: Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 12

11am CT: Grand finals (best-of-five)

Where to watch

Every match of VCT Champions will be available to watch on Twitch and YouTube. The official stream will be the main hub for the event, but watch parties featuring popular streamers and personalities will also be available.