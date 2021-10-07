How to watch the EMEA VCT Last Chance Qualifier

EMEA’s VCT Last Chance Qualifier offers one last chance for teams from Europe, Turkey, CIS, and MENA to secure a slot at the first official VALORANT world championship in Berlin in December.

From Oct. 10 to 17, eight teams, including G2 Esports, SuperMassive Blaze, and Team Liquid will compete in a double-elimination bracket for the honor to present their region at the end-of-year event.

One of the eight participating teams will join Gambit, who won Masters Berlin in September, and Acend and Fnatic, who hold the second and third spots on the circuit point leaderboard.

Here’s how to watch the EMEA LCQ.

Participants

Image via Riot Games

G2 Esports

Team Liquid

Guild Esports

SuperMassive Blaze

Oxygen Esports

One Breath Gaming

Anubis Gaming

Schedule

The Last Chance Qualifier will take place from Oct. 10 to 17. Similar to the EMEA Challengers Playoffs, it will be held online.

Sunday, Oct. 10 at 9am CT: Upper bracket round one

Monday, Oct. 11 at 9am CT: Upper bracket round one

Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 9am CT: Lower bracket round one

Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 9am CT: Upper bracket round two

Friday, Oct. 15 at 9am CT: Lower bracket round two

Saturday, Oct. 16 at 9am CT: Upper bracket final, lower bracket final, and third place decider

Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9am CT: Grand final

Where to watch

You can watch the event on VALORANT’s official Twitch channel on Oct. 10, 11, 15, and 16, and the game’s secondary channel on Oct. 12, 13, and 17. It will also be streamed on YouTube and, as always, will include a selection of watch parties with popular content creators.