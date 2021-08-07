The NA VCT Stage Three Challengers Playoffs are just around the corner. Sentinels, Rise, Envy, TSM, 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, XSET, and Luminosity will battle for a chance to make it to the Masters Berlin. Each team fought through the open qualifiers and previous Challengers event and earned their spot as one of the top eight teams in the region.

Fans are waiting for the final North American tournament in Stage Three to see which two teams will represent the region on the international stage. Will Sentinels live up to expectations and make it to the next tournament, or will three other teams push their way to the top?

How to watch NA VCT Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs

Fans have a few different ways to watch the Challengers Playoffs. Twitch viewers can enjoy the action on the official VALORANT Twitch channel, while those who prefer YouTube can watch the show on the official YouTube channel. Approved co-streams will also be available for fans who want a different option, although Riot Games has not announced the official co-streams yet. Fans should keep tabs on the VCT Twitter account for information regarding co-streams and other updates.

The NA VCT Stage Three: Challengers Playoffs starts on Aug 11 at 2 pm CT. Sentinels will face Rise while Envy takes on TSM. 100 Thieves will play FaZe Clan, and XSET will face Luminosity in the next two matches of the day. Make sure to tune in to the official preshow, which begins 30 minutes before the scheduled match time. Games are scheduled to start 45 minutes after the broadcast goes live.