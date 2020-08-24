How to watch LVL Clash 2: VALORANT Ignition Series

Level Clash is back with the next installment of the Ignition Series, VALORANT’s competitive circuit.
The tournament features 16 of the top teams in Europe, from G2 Esports, arguably the best team in the world, to Team Liquid, led by Belgian headshot machine Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom.
Up-and-coming teams like Ninjas in Pyjamas and the newly formed Swedish squad FunPlus Phoenix will also be competing for their share of the €15,000 (roughly $18,000) prize pool.
Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including the participants, schedule, and streaming options.
Teams
Team Liquid
- ec1s
- soulcas
- Kryptix
- L1NK
- ScreaM
- Coach: Sliggy
BIG
- gob b
- alexRr
- AslaN
- Ultimate
- zonixx
G2 Esports
- mixwell
- PaTiTek
- pyth
- ardiis
- Davidp
Ninjas in Pyjamas
- rhyme
- luckeRRR
- Fearoth
- HyP
- CREA
Prodigy
- Happy
- pipsoN
- Luzuh
- vakk
- Boo
FABRIKEN
- LATEKS
- Leodeddz
- Limpone
- PHYRN
- shrew
- Coach: sebbz
FunPlus Phoenix
- ShadoW
- ANGE1
- Zyppanm
- Shao
- Meddo
- Coach: d00mbr0s
Need more DM
- Tigene
- Barcode
- crazyd33R
- FoDa
- hussaR
TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Angry Titans
- koldamenta
- Dawn
- Khegasi
- Hqredest
- tsack
- Coach: Wrath, Skewal
Wave Esports
- bleeshh
- nico
- Rebounter
- sim19
- Marco
- Coach: Aricune, Aldgia
Schedule
LVL Clash 2 kicks off on Friday, Aug. 28 and ends just a day later on Saturday, Aug. 29.
The tournament is catered for a European audience and will likely begin in the early hours of the morning for viewers in North America.
Where to watch
The best place to watch the event is LVL Global’s official Twitch channel, where you’ll find live commentary from James “BanKs” Banks and Mitch “MitchMan” McBridge.