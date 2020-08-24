How to watch LVL Clash 2: VALORANT Ignition Series

Level Clash is back with the next installment of the Ignition Series, VALORANT’s competitive circuit.

The tournament features 16 of the top teams in Europe, from G2 Esports, arguably the best team in the world, to Team Liquid, led by Belgian headshot machine Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom.

Up-and-coming teams like Ninjas in Pyjamas and the newly formed Swedish squad FunPlus Phoenix will also be competing for their share of the €15,000 (roughly $18,000) prize pool.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including the participants, schedule, and streaming options.

Teams

Team Liquid

ec1s

soulcas

Kryptix

L1NK

ScreaM

Coach: Sliggy

BIG

gob b

alexRr

AslaN

Ultimate

zonixx

G2 Esports

mixwell

PaTiTek

pyth

ardiis

Davidp

Ninjas in Pyjamas

rhyme

luckeRRR

Fearoth

HyP

CREA

Prodigy

Happy

pipsoN

Luzuh

vakk

Boo

FABRIKEN

LATEKS

Leodeddz

Limpone

PHYRN

shrew

Coach: sebbz

FunPlus Phoenix

ShadoW

ANGE1

Zyppanm

Shao

Meddo

Coach: d00mbr0s

Need more DM

Tigene

Barcode

crazyd33R

FoDa

hussaR

Angry Titans

koldamenta

Dawn

Khegasi

Hqredest

tsack

Coach: Wrath, Skewal

Wave Esports

bleeshh

nico

Rebounter

sim19

Marco

Coach: Aricune, Aldgia

Schedule

LVL Clash 2 kicks off on Friday, Aug. 28 and ends just a day later on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The tournament is catered for a European audience and will likely begin in the early hours of the morning for viewers in North America.

Where to watch

The best place to watch the event is LVL Global’s official Twitch channel, where you’ll find live commentary from James “BanKs” Banks and Mitch “MitchMan” McBridge.