How to watch LVL Clash 2: VALORANT Ignition Series

Can anyone stop G2?

Level Clash is back with the next installment of the Ignition Series, VALORANT’s competitive circuit.

The tournament features 16 of the top teams in Europe, from G2 Esports, arguably the best team in the world, to Team Liquid, led by Belgian headshot machine Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom.

Up-and-coming teams like Ninjas in Pyjamas and the newly formed Swedish squad FunPlus Phoenix will also be competing for their share of the €15,000 (roughly $18,000) prize pool.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including the participants, schedule, and streaming options.

Teams

Team Liquid

  • ec1s
  • soulcas
  • Kryptix
  • L1NK
  • ScreaM
  • Coach: Sliggy

BIG

  • gob b
  • alexRr
  • AslaN
  • Ultimate
  • zonixx

G2 Esports

  • mixwell
  • PaTiTek
  • pyth
  • ardiis
  • Davidp

Ninjas in Pyjamas

  • rhyme
  • luckeRRR
  • Fearoth
  • HyP
  • CREA

Prodigy

  • Happy
  • pipsoN
  • Luzuh
  • vakk
  • Boo

FABRIKEN

  • LATEKS
  • Leodeddz
  • Limpone
  • PHYRN
  • shrew
  • Coach: sebbz

FunPlus Phoenix

  • ShadoW
  • ANGE1
  • Zyppanm
  • Shao
  • Meddo
  • Coach: d00mbr0s

Need more DM

  • Tigene
  • Barcode
  • crazyd33R
  • FoDa
  • hussaR

Angry Titans

  • koldamenta
  • Dawn
  • Khegasi
  • Hqredest
  • tsack
  • Coach: Wrath, Skewal

Wave Esports

  • bleeshh
  • nico
  • Rebounter
  • sim19
  • Marco
  • Coach: Aricune, Aldgia

Schedule

LVL Clash 2 kicks off on Friday, Aug. 28 and ends just a day later on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The tournament is catered for a European audience and will likely begin in the early hours of the morning for viewers in North America.

Where to watch

The best place to watch the event is LVL Global’s official Twitch channel, where you’ll find live commentary from James “BanKs” Banks and Mitch “MitchMan” McBridge.