How to watch First Strike, Riot’s first official VALORANT tournament

With the global success of the Ignition Series and the rapidly growing competitive scene comes First Strike, VALORANT’s first major tournament.

The event, which kicks off with the qualifiers for teams from North America, Europe, CIS, Turkey, Asia, Oceania, Brazil, and the Middle East in October, will culminate in multiple regional finals in the closing stages of the year.

Here’s how to watch First Strike.

Format

The format for the tournament has yet to be released, but Riot will share more details shortly.

If First Strike is anything like the Ignition Series, expect double-elimination brackets and best-of-three playoffs.

This article will be updated when the full details have been announced.

Schedule

The qualifiers for North America, Europe, CIS, Turkey, Asia, Oceania, Brazil, and the Middle East will begin in the second half of October, followed by the regional finals from Dec. 3 to 6.

Where to watch

Since the tournament is hosted by Riot Games, First Strike will be available to watch with live commentary on Riot’s official VALORANT twitch channel. It will also likely be broadcast on YouTube and other platforms.