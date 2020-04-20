How to watch ESPN’s VALORANT Invitational

ESPN Esports is hosting a VALORANT Invitational over the course of the next three days, featuring teams made up of professional players from seven different competitive video games.
The seven games represented in the Invitational are CS:GO, Fortnite, League of Legends, PUBG, Rainbow Six, Apex Legends, and Overwatch. But an eighth VALORANT dev team will also be making an appearance.
VALORANT is a new five-vs-five character-based tactical shooter, developed by Riot Games. It’s in its closed beta in Europe and North America and it’s expected to launch later this year.
The game is generally considered to be the counterpart of Counter-Strike due to its similarities in gameplay and mechanics. This will ultimately give the CS:GO team an edge over the competition, but the VALORANT devs shouldn’t be underestimated.
In an exhibition match earlier this month, the VALORANT devs, consisting of ex Counter-Strike pro Salvatore “Volcano” Garozzo, decisively beat stream team shroud, Summit1g, Skadoodle, Dizzy, and Fl0m.
Here’s how to watch the VALORANT Invitational.
Participants
|VALORANT devs team
|Players
|1
|Volcano
|2
|TBD
|3
|TBD
|4
|TBD
|5
|TBD
Schedule
ESPN’s VALORANT Invitational is a three-day event. It starts on Monday, April 20 and ends on Wednesday, April 23. Each day of the event kicks off at 2:30pm CT.
Stream
The best place to watch the Invitational is ESPN Esports’ official Twitch broadcast. The event, however, will also likely be available to watch on each participant’s streams.