How to watch ESPN’s VALORANT Invitational

ESPN Esports is hosting a VALORANT Invitational over the course of the next three days, featuring teams made up of professional players from seven different competitive video games.

The seven games represented in the Invitational are CS:GO, Fortnite, League of Legends, PUBG, Rainbow Six, Apex Legends, and Overwatch. But an eighth VALORANT dev team will also be making an appearance.

VALORANT is a new five-vs-five character-based tactical shooter, developed by Riot Games. It’s in its closed beta in Europe and North America and it’s expected to launch later this year.

The game is generally considered to be the counterpart of Counter-Strike due to its similarities in gameplay and mechanics. This will ultimately give the CS:GO team an edge over the competition, but the VALORANT devs shouldn’t be underestimated.

In an exhibition match earlier this month, the VALORANT devs, consisting of ex Counter-Strike pro Salvatore “Volcano” Garozzo, decisively beat stream team shroud, Summit1g, Skadoodle, Dizzy, and Fl0m.

Here’s how to watch the VALORANT Invitational.

Participants

It looks like Xmithie and Doublelift are reuniting… but not where you think. Welcome Team Rift to the ESPN Esports @playVALORANT Invitational!



Captained by @Shiphtur, @TLDoublelift, @Xmithie, @imaqtpie and @Dyrus.



April 20-22 3 P.M. ET | 12 P.M. PT | https://t.co/tkRMYxyL6s pic.twitter.com/QdjzK4Sdgd — ESPN Esports (@ESPN_Esports) April 19, 2020

THE CHAMPS ARE BACK!



They've already proven their @playVALORANT prowess in MULTIPLE invitationals, will they be able to claim the 🏆 this time?



Welcome Team Mirage, @Ska, @AZKcs_, @brax1wnl, @n0thing and @Hiko.



April 20-22 3 P.M. ET | 12 P.M. PT | https://t.co/tkRMYxQlY0 pic.twitter.com/Tg6Zi6WXPf — ESPN Esports (@ESPN_Esports) April 19, 2020

Our third team for the ESPN Esports @playVALORANT invitational is ready and they are a force to be reckoned with!



Please welcome Team Canyon with @justKellar, @sYnceDez, @acesu, @Dizzy and @Mendo!



April 20-22 3 P.M. ET | 12 P.M. PT | https://t.co/tkRMYxyL6s pic.twitter.com/v2ycPDawy1 — ESPN Esports (@ESPN_Esports) April 19, 2020

Our next team is a fierce group of competitors looking to make a name for themselves in @PlayVALORANT .



Captained by @Gale_Adelade he is joined by @xQc, @Kephrii, @A_Seagull and @emonggtv; Team Heroes is ready.



April 20-22 3 P.M. ET | 12 P.M. PT | https://t.co/tkRMYxyL6s pic.twitter.com/QXUuK8l911 — ESPN Esports (@ESPN_Esports) April 19, 2020

Coming in hot is Team Six lead by @BroCanadian with an all-star squad of @Rampy, @Thinkingnade, @nvKing_ and @necroxlive.



Will they be able to make a run? Find out at the ESPN Esports @PlayVALORANT Invitational.



April 20-22 3:30 p.m. ET | 12:30 p.m. PT | https://t.co/tkRMYxyL6s pic.twitter.com/2PFYLhdjKW — ESPN Esports (@ESPN_Esports) April 19, 2020

Another stacked team comes to battle in the ESPN Esports @playVALORANT invitational.



Captained by @psalm please welcome Team Llama to the mix with @1j0seph, @thwifo, @HighSky and @XXiFtv.



April 20-22 3:30 p.m. ET | 12:30 p.m. PT | https://t.co/tkRMYxyL6s pic.twitter.com/W1PlvsAaIF — ESPN Esports (@ESPN_Esports) April 19, 2020

VALORANT devs team Players 1 Volcano 2 TBD 3 TBD 4 TBD 5 TBD

Schedule

ESPN’s VALORANT Invitational is a three-day event. It starts on Monday, April 20 and ends on Wednesday, April 23. Each day of the event kicks off at 2:30pm CT.

Stream

The best place to watch the Invitational is ESPN Esports’ official Twitch broadcast. The event, however, will also likely be available to watch on each participant’s streams.