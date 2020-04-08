How to use sprays in VALORANT

Like many first-person shooters before it, VALORANT is a friend of street art.

Players can adorn the walls of VALORANT with various sprays, taunting enemies and showcasing some cool, champion-specific graffiti. The concept isn’t exactly revolutionary since games like Overwatch and CS:GO use the feature as well. But Riot still managed to incorporate its own twist on the mechanic for maximum level BM.

Here’s how to use sprays in Riot’s tactical FPS.

Screengrab via Riot Games

To actually use your spray, it’s simple—click the “T” key.

Players who prefer to have sprays on a more readily accessible key for instant disrespect can change the button in VALORANT’s Settings menu. Just go to the Controls tab, click Equipment, and scroll all the way down until you see “Use Spray.” Though you can change your spray to whatever key you want, make sure the new key isn’t already in use by something important.

The unique thing about VALORANT’s sprays is that you can adjust them to change depending on the timing of the round.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Players can start the round with the courteous GLHF Spray, for example, but change it to a robot chicken in the midround and a salt shaker in the postround for maximum BM. While you can’t necessarily select multiple sprays at the same time, VALORANT uses this pre, mid, and postround feature as a workaround.

The VALORANT closed beta is now live with an official release slated for this summer. So get in there and start spraying.