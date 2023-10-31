How to unlock new agent Iso during VALORANT Episode 7, Act 3

One of the most exciting new VALORANT agent additions has joined the roster with Episode Seven, Act Three. Iso is the first new duelist since Neon in January 2022, and the aggressive god aimers will want to get their hands on him as quickly as possible.

Iso’s ability kit has him playing as more of an initiator-type character than a duelist, with the agent design team for VALORANT saying they wanted him to feel more like a slower “juggernaut” than some of the movement master duelists like Raze, Jett, Neon, or even Yoru. Iso has a bulletproof shield he can send forward, an Omen’s Paranoia like ability that makes opposing players Vulnerable, he can farm shield orbs from enemy players he kills, and his stylish ultimate drags him and another enemy player into a one-vs-one arena.

Looking to get Iso in your hands as quickly as possible? Here are the different ways you can unlock Iso when Episode Seven, Act Three goes live on Oct. 31.

How to unlock Iso in VALORANT

Complete the Iso recruitment event

Nothing like a good challenge. Image via Riot Games

VALORANT Episode Seven introduced agent recruitment events, which are limited-time events where players can unlock new agents just by playing the game without spending any credits or points. Deadlock was the first agent that players could unlock via this method.

For the first few weeks after Iso is released, players can unlock him by earning 200,000 XP by playing matches and completing daily as well as weekly missions. There’s no need to sign up for the event, you’ll already be enrolled when you load up Episode Seven, Act Three for the first time.

Buy Iso with VALORANT points or wait to buy with Kingdom Credits

If you can’t wait to unlock Iso, you can do so instantly by purchasing his contract for 1,000 VALORANT points (the equivalent of $10). Players are also able to use Kingdom Credits, earned from playing matches, to unlock new agents like Iso, but can only do so after their active agent recruitment event ends. Once that concludes, you should be able to buy Iso for 8,000 Kingdom Credits.

Via Xbox Game Pass

Players with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription who have connected their Riot account get immediate access to all new agents when they release, including Iso.