Get ready to share the love and spread some lead, VALORANT fans.

In Patch 5.04, Riot Games has given players the chance to switch up their crosshairs with custom colors, along with the ability to copy a player’s crosshair in-game and customize individual crosshair lines. As a result, a whole plethora of funny and unique crosshairs have swarmed onto the battlefield.

Screengrab via Riot Games

One popular option that has taken off with players is the heart-shaped crosshair. It might not be practical for anyone trying to climb the ranks and win their games since it’s very bright, distracting, and oddly shaped, but this could be a cute alternative to the basic crosshair that you’ll usually find in games.

The settings for a heart-shaped crosshair are as follows:

General crosshair settings

Color Pink or Red Outlines On Outline Opacity 0.1 Outline Thickness 1 Center Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset On Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair Offset Off

Inner lines

Show Inner Lines On Inner Line Opacity 0.7 Inner Line Length 3 Inner Line Thickness 5 Inner Line Offset 1 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines On Outer Line Opacity 0.7 Outer Line Length 5 Outer Line Thickness 1 Outer Line Offset 0 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Once these settings are inputted, the heart will appear when holding down the trigger and spraying whichever automatic weapon is equipped. If the heart doesn’t appear, players might need to go to the general crosshair settings and enable crosshair fade with firing error.