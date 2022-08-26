How to set up a heart crosshair in VALORANT

Show your true feelings for your enemies.

Image via Riot Games

Get ready to share the love and spread some lead, VALORANT fans.

In Patch 5.04, Riot Games has given players the chance to switch up their crosshairs with custom colors, along with the ability to copy a player’s crosshair in-game and customize individual crosshair lines. As a result, a whole plethora of funny and unique crosshairs have swarmed onto the battlefield.

Screengrab via Riot Games

One popular option that has taken off with players is the heart-shaped crosshair. It might not be practical for anyone trying to climb the ranks and win their games since it’s very bright, distracting, and oddly shaped, but this could be a cute alternative to the basic crosshair that you’ll usually find in games.

The settings for a heart-shaped crosshair are as follows:

General crosshair settings

ColorPink or Red
OutlinesOn
Outline Opacity0.1
Outline Thickness1
Center DotOff
Center Dot OpacityN/A
Center Dot ThicknessN/A
Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair OffsetOn
Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair OffsetOff

Inner lines

Show Inner LinesOn
Inner Line Opacity0.7
Inner Line Length3
Inner Line Thickness5
Inner Line Offset1
Movement ErrorOff
Firing ErrorOff

Outer lines

Show Outer LinesOn
Outer Line Opacity0.7
Outer Line Length5
Outer Line Thickness1
Outer Line Offset0
Movement ErrorOff
Firing ErrorOff

Once these settings are inputted, the heart will appear when holding down the trigger and spraying whichever automatic weapon is equipped. If the heart doesn’t appear, players might need to go to the general crosshair settings and enable crosshair fade with firing error.