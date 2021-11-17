How to play Chamber, VALORANT’s sniper assassin agent

Get up to speed with the weapon-savvy sentinel.

Smart, sophisticated, sexy—and an arsenal of weapons at his disposal—Chamber has it all. The dapper Frenchman blurs the lines between sentinel and duelist.

Chamber combines supportive elements, helping him secure or hold down a site, with a kit tailor-made for outplays. A one-man army, his custom weapons enable him to counter, confuse, and pick off enemies from a distance.

Here are some tips for playing VALORANT’s weapon-savvy sniper sentinel.

C – Trademark

Trademark is Chamber’s closest link to his sentinel counterparts. It’s a trap that, once triggered, destabilizes the terrain, creating a lingering field that slows and disorientates players caught inside of it.

A blend of Cypher’s Tripwire, Killjoy’s Alarmbot, and Sage’s Slow Orb, the ability can be used to catch out enemies and call teammates to action. But what sets it apart is its long range and fast animation time.

Trademark can be activated at any range, contrary to Killjoy’s Alarmbot, giving you some extra flexibility when rotating around the map. It also has two charges and can be thrown from a fair distance, quickly reaching its location.

It works in conjunction with other abilities, too. A well-timed combo with Astra’s Gravity Well, Brimstone’s Incendiary, or Viper‘s Snake Bite could easily lead to a kill.

But Trademark doesn’t deal damage and it’s not totally invisible. If it’s placed out in the open, it can be easily found and picked off. Ideally, you should look to place it around a corner or hide it within an alcove.

Q – Headhunter

Headhunter materializes a golden pistol that resembles a juiced-up Sheriff.

The golden gun has exactly the same damage as the Sheriff, but it has absolutely no damage fall-off. This means you’re able to headshot enemies from across the map. It also has a faster recovery time between firing than the Sheriff, and it can be equipped considerably faster.

But there’s a catch—it’s expensive. Each bullet costs 100 creds adding up to a total of eight. That’s 800 creds for a full magazine, creds you could otherwise be spending on weapons or other abilities.

Headhunter can be used in any number of situations. But it generally rewards aggression over defense. It’s an ability that’s suited for serial fraggers who are confident in hitting all of their shots.

E – Rendezvous

Rendezvous, Chamber’s signature ability, places two teleport anchors. While on the ground and in range of an anchor, you can reactivate the ability to quickly teleport to the other anchor.

The ability can be picked up and redeployed anywhere on the map, but it has a limited range, setting it apart from Yoru’s Gatecrash. The range of the ability is around the size of a site.

You can use the teleport as many times as you like, but there’s a 15-second cooldown, meaning you can’t weave in and out. The anchors can also be destroyed and are heard from a sizable distance.

Rendezvous should primarily be used to reposition, rather than to outplay and to outsmart your opponents. In most cases, they’ll hear you coming. Instead, you should consider placing an anchor in a position that will allow you to pick off an enemy and retreat back to safety at any moment.

Ultimate – Tour de Force

Tour De Force summons a powerful, custom sniper rifle that, unlike the Operator, will kill an enemy with any direct hit. It also creates a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it (like Trademark) after bagging a quick and precise kill.

The ultimate works in a similar fashion to Jett’s Blade Storm. It’s a showstopper that, in the right hands, can be used to completely turn around the game.

Tour De Force has just five bullets, which can’t be replenished. That means you’re forced to be conservative with the weapon and calculate each of your shots. Luckily, it’s the strongest and snappiest sniper rifle in the game.

The weapon aims down sights faster and fires faster than the Op, allowing you to pick off enemies with ease.

Chamber is meant to be the “sniper character,” according to an interview with Riot. The devs intended for the agent to adhere to the classic “sniper fantasy.” He’s all about taking long-range fights and living to tell the tale.