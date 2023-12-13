How to get your VALORANT 2023 recap

You did well, you deserve to show off.

It’s been a landmark year for games in general in 2023, so good for you if you’ve managed to continue dedicating time to climbing in ranked and frying in team deathmatch in VALORANT. As a reward, your yearly recap should be making your way to your inbox soon.

This year saw a ton of new additions to VALORANT: the aforementioned team deathmatch mode, a trio of new agents, a new map in Sunset, and the official launch of the game’s path-to-pro seasonal mode Premier. All of your exploits across these new modes, plus your accomplishments in competitive and unrated, should be highlighted in your recap.

Want to make sure you get your VALORANT 2023 recap? Follow these steps.

Enable official Riot communications in your account settings

While this setting is typically on by default, Riot insists on double-checking to make sure you are receiving direct communications to your email. To ensure emails from Riot about VALORANT are on:

Sign in to your Riot account. You may need to get a verification code from your account email if you haven’t signed in for a while. From the Account Management page, click on Communication Preferences. In the Communication Preferences box, ensure that “Communication from Riot Games” is checked on and enabled.

Check to be safe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just to be safe, uncheck and re-check “Communication from Riot Games” before exiting the page.

How do I get my VALORANT recap?

With this setting enabled, all you have to do now is wait and check your inbox. Your recap will be emailed to you, and everyone else signed up for it, when it’s ready.

Last year, Riot Games told players to make sure they had “Communication from Riot Games” enabled before Dec. 26. Players should expect to see their 2023 recaps in their inboxes by the end of the year, or at the very least, right at the beginning of 2024.

What is in the VALORANT 2023 recap?

Like with previous years, expect graphics that detail your total damage output, KDA, headshot accuracy, win percentage, favorite agents, time played, and a number of special moments like aces and clutches.

In addition to those numbers, this year’s recap could include stats directly relating to the game’s new modes, team deathmatch and Premier.