How to get Wingman’s ‘Drop It’ spray in VALORANT

While Gekko may not be the most popular agent amongst the highest-ranked VALORANT players, his Spike-planting partner Wingman easily feels like one of the most popular figures in the community.

Throughout the past couple of weeks, the community has come together in hopes of earning various cosmetic rewards via communal challenges. The third and final one tasked the global player base with getting a collective 300,000,000 assists across any game mode, and in just a matter of days, we did it.

The reward? Finally giving Wingman a gun via the “Drop It” spray. Here’s how to get yours.

How to redeem the Wingman “Drop It” spray in VALORANT

To get the Wingman “Drop It” spray, you’ll need to visit the code redemption page and enter the correct code while logged in to your account. On the code redemption page, log into your account and enter the code for the Wingman “Drop It” spray:

CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-WNGMN

On the next page, you’ll be asked to confirm that you want to redeem the code on the account you’re signed in with. Once you hit confirm, the spray should appear in your inventory pretty quickly, but Riot says that at most it could take 24 hours.

If you want, you can return to the code redemption page and enter codes for the other community challenge rewards:

Not a Peep and VERSUS // Deadlock and Gekko player cards: CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-VAL02

Seal of Approval gun buddy: CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-00001

The player cards are a reward for the community reaching 500,300,100 kills with either the Vandal or Phantom, while the Seal of Approval gun buddy was a reward for 555,555 total team deathmatch matches played.

All three rewards can be claimed via the redemption page, but the deadline for redeeming these rewards is Dec. 31, 2023, and it looks like they won’t make their way to the Accessories Store, so grab the codes now.