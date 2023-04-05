How to get the Here I Am spray in VALORANT

For April Fool’s Day, Riot Games released the ‘Cypher’s Revenge’ trailer that teased a fictional game mode dubbed ‘Checkmate.’ In an effort to get revenge for his countless deaths in previous VALORANT cinematics, Checkmate would have seen Cypher take on an entire team in a one versus five game mode.

Though the fake game mode quickly grabbed players’ attention, Checkmate unfortunately did not make it to the live servers and likely will not anytime soon.

Despite its absence, players can still collect a memorable spray that marks the April Fool’s Day Prank, called ‘Here I Am.’ Not only is this unique, limited time spray extremely easy to get, but it is also completely free.

If you are an avid Cypher main or simply want to add another spray to your collection, this is everything you need to do.

How to get Here I Am Spray in VALORANT

To obtain the Here I Am spray in VALORANT, all players will need to do is log in to their VALORANT account before April 8. After successfully logging in and connecting to the game, players will see a pop up that notifies them that the spray has been added to your account.

Be sure to log in before April 8, as likely this spray will not become available to collect after this date has passed.

This John Wick-like spray features the beloved agent surrounded by classic pistols. Once the spray has been unlocked, players can equip it by navigating through the collections tabs and going to the Spray section. This spray can be equipped as a pre-round or post-round spray, however not mid-round.

This spray is a nod to the April Fool’s Day video released by Riot wherein the original agent takes revenge on his multiple deaths in previous VALORANT cinematics. Though we may never get to play Checkmate officially, players everywhere can still grab this token.