How to fix VALORANT error code 7

It may or may not be your fault.

With all that can go wrong in a VALORANT game (bad teammates, missed shots, insta-lockers, and more), easily one of the most annoying things can be an error message that prevents you from playing in the first place.

Like any popular online game, VALORANT is susceptible to all sorts of errors and issues, from connection problems to server outages to issues with the game’s Vanguard anti-cheat service. There are dozens of different error codes that can appear in VALORANT for all kinds of issues.

Error code 7 occurs most commonly when there’s one of two issues, one that’s out of your hands and one that’s potentially your own fault. Error code 7 might occur if you “have a suspension on your account,” according to Riot’s support page, or it might be a platform issue.

What to do when VALORANT error code 7 appears

Error code 7 has appeared in the past with two different error messages. “We are aware of issues with social panel and logins for some players,” one version reads. “We are working on a fix. There was an error connecting to the platform, please restart your game client.” Another simply says: “There was an error connecting to the platform. Please restart your game client.”

The first thing you should do is, well, restart your game client. Fully exit out of the Riot client and restart that too. If the problem persists after that, here are some other solutions to try.

Check on the status of VALORANT and/or Riot’s servers. If you got the first message, then there’s a good chance that other players having trouble due to server overload or other widespread connection issues.

Next, check to see if your VALORANT account has been banned. If you’ve been engaging in repeated instances of going AFK, queue dodging, or bad in-game behavior, you might have been hit with a ban or suspension. You should check your email connected to your account for a message from Riot containing more information about your ban or suspension.

Reinstall VALORANT and the Vanguard anti-cheat client. Your last measure should be a clean reinstallation.

If all else fails, submit a ticket on Riot’s support page.