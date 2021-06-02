How to claim all 3 YR1 player cards through VALORANT’s one-year anniversary event

Riot Games’ is throwing VALORANT a huge month-long party to celebrate its first birthday. The YR1 event is a collection of events and programs for players to participate in, with all kinds of rewards available. Players can earn items from a Community battle pass and a free YR1 event pass, revisit the Night Market, vote on which skins they want to return in a Give Back bundle, and more.

In addition to all this, players can earn three YR1 limited edition player cards that each celebrate Episodes One, Two, and Three of VALORANT. You can't earn them all at once, but it doesn't appear too difficult to get all three.

How to claim the YR1 limited edition cards

The first card, celebrating Episode One, will be available on June 9 via a code redemption. Visit the VALORANT code redemption page on June 9, and enter the code YR1." Currently, as of June 2, the code redemption page is still down from the influx of traffic from players trying to acquire the Duality card, so don't bother trying until June 9.

The second card, celebrating Episode Two, will be available on June 14, "via a special YR1 Prime Gaming Drop." Any Prime Gaming member, which any Amazon Prime member automatically is, will be available to acquire this card from the Prime Drops section on June 14. There is a loot icon on the right side of the top toolbar on Twitch's homepage, but you can also go directly to the Prime Gaming loot page.

The third card, celebrating Episode Three, does not have a date listed but will be part of the YR1 event pass. The YR1 event pass is a free battle pass with seven levels to it, with numerous rewards including the Episode Three card. That pass goes live on June 22 and is available until July 6, giving you two weeks to earn the final card.