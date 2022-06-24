How to buy the VALORANT comic book posters

Riot Games brought the VALORANT comic book style player cards to life in the form of posters which can be purchased by fans on the Riot Games store.

Alongside the release of Episode Five, Riot Games revealed an additional battle pass for VALORANT that featured Radiante, titles, and three comic book-inspired player cards. This battle pass is free for anyone to complete before the pass goes away on July 12. Fans of the stylized cards can add them to their own gaming setups by purchasing the three cards, and two additional ones, on the Riot Games store.

The posters available for purchase come in two different sizes at two different prices. The first size is 12 inches by 18 inches and is $22 USD while the other size is 24 inches by 36 inches and comes in at $28. Additionally, all five posters have the option to come framed, which is an added cost. The 12-by-18 posters are $55 framed and the 24-by-36 posters are $110 framed.

To purchase the posters, fans will have to go to the Riot Games store, all official Riot Games merchandise is sold. The website features the VALORANT posters on the home screen, but if the advertisement is not there, the posters can be found under the art category at the top of the screen.

There are five different styles to choose from, three of which include the player cards from the battle pass while the two extras were seen during the Episode Five cinematic. In the cinematic, Reyna, Killjoy, and Neon are seen walking through a comic book store where they see merchandise with their faces on it. This same comic book store can be seen on VALORANT’s new map Pearl, which was also featured in the Episode Five cinematic.