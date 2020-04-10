How many VALORANT beta drops will there be?

VALORANT beta keys are being handed out on Twitch, randomly rewarding viewers with the chance to unlock early access to the game.

With so many players getting access, however, how many keys are actually available to get into the closed beta? And how many people will be able to try it out ahead of time?

Well, the answer is unclear. Riot Games has yet to provide that information.

A few weeks ago, professional CS:GO player n0thing said that only 25,000 beta keys would be dropped for the game over its entire closed beta period. But that could always change.

Right now, it seems like there’s no finalized number. Riot can set the number of keys it wants to give out at any given time and expand or limit the number of people who can gain access to the closed beta until VALORANT’s eventual release this summer.

As long as Twitch is still giving away beta key drops for the game, then you have a chance to gain access. If you haven’t got into the game yet, keep at it and you might just get lucky. If you don’t, we’ll see you this summer on the battlefields of VALORANT.