How many ranked players are there in VALORANT?

For most VALORANT players, the greatest mountain to conquer is climbing the ranked competitive ladder up to the game’s highest rank tiers. Starting in lowly Iron, competitive players will traverse through Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Ascendant, and Immortal, with the end goal being the elite Radiant division.

The rank tier and division players are placed in are determined by their rank rating, a performance-based rating system that goes up and down based on player performance in matches compared to the player’s expected performance. While Riot will occasionally release the ranked distribution numbers, other sites like tracker.gg provide this information year-round.

The data on Tracker.gg also gives us a ballpark estimate for how many players are playing ranked, at least for a specific episode act.

How many players are playing ranked in VALORANT?

Based on the data provided by Tracker.gg, which looks at the global rank distribution of all VALORANT accounts, there are over 11.6 million players actively playing ranked at the end of Episode 5, Act 3. This number was determined by tallying up all the players listed at each rank.

Screengrab via Tracker.gg

Looking at the global distribution of ranks, the Gold and Silver divisions feature the most of anyone. The most common rank division and tier worldwide is Gold One, with over 880,000 players, making up over 7.5 percent of the total player base.

Radiant of course features the fewest number of players, with just over 3,500 players worldwide. Interestingly, though, there are apparently more Immortal One players (88,347) than there are Iron One players (63,300).