Hitbox bug prevents headshots from registering in latest VALORANT update

While one VALORANT bug gets fixed, another one seemingly pops up in its place.

A VALORANT player recently shared a bug that prevented a headshot from registering. The cause of the issue seems to be an animation desync that occurs after equipping agent abilities.

The clip featured Sage landing a clear headshot on Brimstone. Just after Sage pulled the trigger, the bullet went through Brimstone’s head but dealt no damage. Brimstone had the time to react but Sage landed a second shot that secured the kill.

Riot Games was quick to acknowledge the bug. “There is a bug with ability animation poses being desynced with client & server (they aren’t timed up correctly on the server rewind),” technical engineering lead for VALORANT Riot StealthyJesus added.

Though bugs are quite common in beta stages of any game, the issue is already on Riot’s radar. It may cause inconveniences in the ranked mode which was released on April 30, however, since the initial shot gives away the shooting party’s position.

VALORANT is still in a closed beta stage and Riot devs are doing their best to fix any issues before the game’s official launch this summer.